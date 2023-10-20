Watch Now
GRPS: Dickinson Academy placed on lockdown after man spotted with pocketknife

Posted at 2:08 PM, Oct 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-20 14:08:37-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Dickinson Academy was placed on lockdown Thursday following reports of an adult with a pocketknife near the school.

Grand Rapids Public Schools (GRPS) released a letter to parents Friday explaining a man dropped by to pick up a student. A staff member suspected he had a knife, at which they approached the man and confirmed the object he had was a folded pocketknife.

The man was told to leave the premises but then started becoming agitated, school officials say.

We’re told Grand Rapids police were notified and the school was locked down out of an abundance of caution until he left.

Contrary to rumors, GRPS says there was no gun present during Thursday’s incident.

“This serves as an important reminder for those visiting our schools that no weapons of any kind are allowed in our buildings,” writes Principal Cindy Rivera. “We are grateful for the swift action of our staff in responding to this matter.”

Families are encouraged to connect with school officials if they have questions.

