GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A spokesperson for Grand Rapids Public Schools confirmed to FOX 17 that Dr. Brandy Lovelady-Mitchell is no longer with the district.

The decision came during a GRPS Board of Education work session on Monday, November 16. Lovelady-Mitchell has been on paid leave since March 2026.

Lovelady-Mitchell worked as the deputy superintendent of preschool through 12th grade learning and leadership. She has been accused of creating a culture that devalued members of her staff, according to a letter from Superintendent Dr. Leadriane Roby sent to district employees earlier this year.

READ MORE: GRPS deputy superintendent faces contract non-renewal over staff complaints

FOX 17 reporter Julie Dunmire is working to connect with parents to see how they feel about this recent shakeup in administration. Her contact information can be found to the right of this article.

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