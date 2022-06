GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Public Schools (GRPS) announced it will terminate its school uniform requirement for Pre-K–12 students.

Superintendent Leadriane Roby says the measure comes after overwhelming recommendations were made by the Scholars Advisory Council.

We’re told a revised dress code will be made for the next school year, which Board of Education members will vote on in the next several weeks. Roby says families and staff will be notified once a new dress code is decided.

