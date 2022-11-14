Watch Now
GRPD: Two arrests made in recovery of stolen car

Quinton Zuk Photo of Scene.jpg
FOX 17
GRPD presence on State Street
Posted at 5:20 PM, Nov 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-14 17:20:48-05

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police are responding to an incident on State Street, in the area of Cherry Street and Washington Street.

On Monday afternoon, police say they recovered a stolen vehicle near State Street around 4:30 pm.

Police also told FOX 17 that two arrests were made.

However, police did not give further information on the arrests.

It is not known whether the arrests were connected to other cases.

Also, police did not say where the car was stolen from.

This is a developing situation. FOX 17 will update this story when information is readily available.

