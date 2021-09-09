GRPD to unveil new online portal for tips related to deadly Aug. 22 shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department will announce a new online portal created to help them get tips from witnesses to the August 22 shooting death of 27-year-old Lamount Deshawn Nelson.

The deadly shooting happened in the area of Crofton Street SE and Linden Ave. SE.

Police say four others were hurt in the shooting which included over 100 rounds being fired.

Grand Rapids police say investigators have determined there were more than 100 potential witnesses in the area and are asking for those individuals to submit photo and video tips to the new portal.

Police will unveil the new online tip portal at a press conference Thursday at 2 p.m.

The portal will be activated during the press conference and will be accessible 24 hours a day for the next seven days.

You can watch the press conference live at 2 p.m. on the FOX 17 website and Facebook page.

