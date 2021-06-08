GRPD: Three men hurt in early morning shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Three people are in the hospital after being shot in Grand Rapids early Tuesday morning.

The Grand Rapids Police Department says officers responded to multiple 911 calls reporting shots fired around 4 a.m. in the area of Franklin Street SE and Eastern Avenue SE.

Police say they found one man with multiple gunshot wounds when they arrived on scene. The man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

GRPD says while officers were providing first aid to the first victim, Grand Rapids Dispatch received a call about another victim on Benjamin Avenue SE. The victim was found and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A third call then came in about a victim on Adams Street SE. Officers found the man and he was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say there is no suspect information to release at this time.

If anyone has any information on the shootings, contact detectives directly at (616) 456-3380 or anonymously through Silent Observer at (616) 774-23445.

