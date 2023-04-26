GRPD: Suspect in April 7 murder arrested

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A suspect is in custody for murder after police found the body of a 60-year-old man on the southeast side of Grand Rapids earlier this month.

Grand Rapids police say 45-year-old Sharieff Massey has been charged with open murder in connection to the death of Alevandro Williams.

Williams’ body was found on Oak Park Drive SEaround 7:30 a.m. Friday, April 7.

The Kent County Medical Examiner ruled his death a homicide on April 11. FOX 17 is still working to figure out how exactly the man died.

The Grand Rapids Police Department has not released details on what led them to the suspect or whether they believe Massey knew the victim.

If you have any information about this homicide, call detectives with the Grand Rapids Police Department at 616-456-3380 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

