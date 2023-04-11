Watch Now
GRPD identifies ‘suspicious death’ victim, rules death as homicide

Grand Rapids Police Department
Brian Farber / FOX 17
Grand Rapids Police are investigating Saturday morning's incident.
Grand Rapids Police Department
Posted at 12:43 PM, Apr 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-11 12:52:42-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Kent County Medical Examiner completed the autopsy of a man who was found dead on the southeast side of Grand Rapids.

The Grand Rapids Police Department said Tuesday that the victim has been identified as 60-year-old Alevandro Williams.

Additionally, GRPD said the medical examiner determined that Williams’ cause of death was homicide.

Williams’ body was found on Oak Park Drive SE around 7:30 a.m. Friday, April 7.

Grand Rapids police officers are investigating the homicide.

At this time, GRPD has not announced any suspect information or any arrests in connection with Williams’ murder.

FOX 17 is still working to figure out how exactly the man died.

If you have any information about this homicide, call detectives with the Grand Rapids Police Department at 616-456-3380 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

You can also submit tips anonymously here.

