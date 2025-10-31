GRPD: Social media video alleging ICE agents on 28th Street is 'misinformation'

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A recently posted video on social media claimed Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers were in Grand Rapids detaining people along 28th Street with the help of Grand Rapids police officers.

Now the Grand Rapids Police Department is calling those claims, "misinformation."

In the video the person behind the camera says that federal agents recorded along 28th Street are from ICE, but Grand Rapids police says that is not true.

According to a statement from the department, Grand Rapids officers arrested a person in connection with a sexual assault case. As part of the investigation, a task force from the U.S. Marshals was helping with the arrest.

In a post on Facebook, the Grand Rapids Police Department said, "spreading misinformation, whether intentionally or not, only spreads fear unnecessarily."

