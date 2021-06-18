GRPD reports nearly 71% increase in assaults involving guns so far in 2021

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police are investigating a few reports of shots fired in Grand Rapids Thursday night.

There were a total of eight reports of shots fired between 8:30 p.m. and midnight in the city.

Areas include Union and Leonard St. NE, Union & Lyon St. NE, Kalamazoo and Hall St. SE, Dolbee and Bates St. SE, Baxter and Eastern Ave. SE, and Lafayette and Burton St. SE.

Police did not find casings or other evidence of a shooting.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Grand Rapids Police Department.

Looking at GRPD data so far this year, there have been four homicides in 2021 involving a gun.

FOX 17

A total of 168 shootings have happened in just the first six months of the year.

Police tell us there's been an almost 72% increase in assaults involving guns.

So far this year, police have been able to take 276 of them off the streets.

Grand Rapids police say shooting-related calls for service per month are also up from 2020.

According to GRPD, 2020 averaged 99 shooting-related calls for service per month. So far, 2021 is averaging about 134 per month.

