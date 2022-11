GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A cause of death has been determined in the death of Scott Hardy.

The 41-year-old’s body was found in the Grand River under the Bridge Street bridge on Nov. 11.

Hardy died of an accidental drowning, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department.

GRPD says the man’s body was located by a fisherman who alerted police to the discovery shortly after.

