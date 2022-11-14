Grand Rapids police identify body of man found in Grand River

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The body of a man found in the Grand River last week has been identified.

The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) says 41-year-old Scott Hardy was found dead under the Bridge Street bridge on Friday, Nov. 11.

Police say they are still waiting on autopsy results.

The incident remains under investigation.

Those with related information are encouraged to connect with GRPD by calling 616-456-3380. Tip may also be submitted anonymously to Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

