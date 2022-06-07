GRPD: person of interest in "family feud" shooting released

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — According to the GRPD, the person of interest in Sunday's fatal shooting has been released, pending further investigation.

The person was taken into custody after a shooting that happened at 12:15 pm, on Pearl Street in downtown Grand Rapids.

Police say the shooting began as a "family feud," when two groups met by chance on the street and entered into a physical altercation.

Police added that one group had been celebrating a wedding at Ambiance GR Kitchen & Lounge. The bride was reportedly wearing a wedding dress at the time.

GRPD says an individual left during the fight and procured guns from a pickup truck. One shooter had two guns when shots rang out. Police tell us authorities arrived on the scene in a matter of minutes.

One person died and three others were wounded.

If you have any information on the shooting, contact the Grand Rapids Police Department at (616) 456-3380 or Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345.