GRAND RAPIDS — One man is in the hospital, police, after an argument led up to a stabbing.

Police say the incident happened around 9:20 pm on Tuesday evening, in the 900 block of Pastiche Dr. SE.

The man was found with a stab wound in the stomach, police say.

He is now in the hospital and is expected to survive.

Police say an argument turned violent, resulting in the stabbing.

While police say there is a suspect, it is not yet confirmed that anyone is in custody.

