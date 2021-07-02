GRPD offering free practice fitness test as part of recruiting efforts

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department’s Community Engagement Unit will hold a free physical fitness and hiring workshop this month as part of its recruiting efforts.

Officers will offer a free practice physical fitness test from 4-7 p.m. on July 15 at Gerald R. Ford Middle School for those interested in applying to become a police officer, according to a news release Friday.

GRPD recruiters will be there to answer questions regarding qualifications, the hiring process, benefits, incentives and more.

“The Grand Rapids Police Department is dedicated to not only finding the best and brightest candidates, but also making sure we are identifying those who have a true heart for service and a strong desire to build positive relationships with the community,” said Lt. Maureen O’Brien, commander of the Community Engagement Unit.

The department is currently accepting applications.

More information can be found on their website here.