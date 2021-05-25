GRPD need help identifying car involved in deadly hit-and-run

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police need help identifying a car involved in a deadly hit-and-run.

The crash happened in the 500 block of 28th Street SE on May 8, 2021.

Grand Rapids police say 33-year-old John Hernandez Jr. was crossing 28th Street near Union Avenue SE when he was hit by a car.

According to police, the driver fled from the scene in an unknown direction.

Hernandez was pronounced dead at the scene.

Grand Rapids Police Traffic Unit investigators are looking for a white Audi A7, manufactured between 2010-2018, with front-end damage.

If you have any information that could help police, contact the Grand Rapids Police Department’s Traffic Unit or Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345.

