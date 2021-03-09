GRPD names suspect, victim in weekend fatal shooting on West Side

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A suspect is in custody in connection to a Sunday afternoon shooting in Grand Rapids, according to a news release Tuesday.

GRPD says 26-year-old Devon James Cole of Grand Rapids was arrested Tuesday on charges of open murder, felony firearm and felon in possession of a firearm.

If convicted, Cole faces up to life in prison.

He’s charged with the homicide of 27-year-old Anthony Carter Crump of Grand Rapids.

Despite the arrest, GRPD asks anyone with information to contact detectives at 616-456-3380 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

The family of Crump have started a GoFundMe to cover memorial and funeral expenses. Click here if you would like to donate.