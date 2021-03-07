Shooting that kills man on GR's northwest side ruled a homicide

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police are investigating a homicide that occurred on the northwest side of Grand Rapids Sunday afternoon.

Shortly after noon, the Grand Rapids Police Department responded to a report of a shooting in the 1100 block of Veto Street NW.

The shooting is believed by police to happened around 11:30 a.m.

Officers arrived to find a man who was unresponsive after being shot multiple times.

The man was declared dead at the scene, as an autopsy will be conducted by the Kent County Medical Examiner to determine cause and manner of death.

Neighbors told a FOX 17 crew at the scene that they heard two gunshots followed by a car speeding away from the scene.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, they are advised to contact investigators at (616) 456-3380.

Anonymous tips may be made to Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345 or www.silentobserver.org

