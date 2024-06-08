Watch Now
GRPD: Man in stable condition after shooting

FOX 17
Grand Rapids Police Department GRPD file
Posted at 3:24 AM, Jun 08, 2024

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — FOX 17 is working to learn more after a man was shot early Saturday. Here's what we know so far:

We're told it happened at around 1:00 a.m. in the 2000 block of South Division Avenue, where a man was shot in a parking lot. The Grand Rapids Police Department tells us he was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

There's no information on a suspect yet. Anyone who might know anything about the shooting should call GRPD or Silent Observer.

Stick with FOX 17 as we work to bring you more details about this incident.

