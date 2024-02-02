GRPD looks to boost staffing, welcomes 11 new officers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department welcomed 11 new officers on Thursday. GRPD Chief Eric Winstrom says this is a night and day difference compared to where the department was 18 months ago. He says this is great because he wants to increase staffing levels as major projects break ground.

Todd Barnett is among the many joining GRPD and says he is ready to hit the streets.

FOX17

"I just always thought it was cool. You know, growing up, like the lights, that was always cool. But understanding now, growing up, like, what all goes into the work, just interests me," Barnett said. "We can get put anywhere in the city recovered 44 square miles of the city of Grand Rapids. So yeah, anywhere I'm at, I plan on making it the best."

Chief Winstrom is thrilled to see many new faces lining up to be on his team.

"It makes things just that much easier to know that backup is going to arrive a little bit quicker, when that 911 call is going to be answered a little bit faster. So, it just makes me feel like we're headed in the right direction," he added.

FOX17

Grand Rapids' top cop has protected the city for nearly two years. He says he's close to staffing 304 officers, a number set by the city's budget.

"If we have ten spots, we're looking at putting the academy... we've got 20 great applicants, and we're looking to whittle that down," Chief Winstrom told FOX 17.

The chief adds he's excited to see his ranks grow as the city grows.

"We're building an amphitheater, soccer stadium. We're building many more residential units in the city. And we're going to need these police resources," he said.

FOX17

The chief does note he'd really like staffing closer to 330, but realistically, 315 would be the sweet spot.

"Not looking to blow up the size of the police department, only to give the public a very effective, efficient Police Department for a very safe Grand Rapids," Winstrom explained.

You can seek more info on how to apply here.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube