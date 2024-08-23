GRPD looking for help ID'ing crash victim

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Can you help identify the woman killed in an early morning crash on 28th St?

Grand Rapids Police say it happened just before 12:45 Friday morning on breton Ave south of 28th St.

Dispatchers sent them to the area for a report of a car that hit a tree.

Both people inside— a man and a woman— had to be pulled out by first responders.

She was pronounced dead at the scene while the man was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators believe speed was a factor, but it's not clear yet if drugs or alcohol played a role.

They were not able to identify the woman in the car. If you have information that could help, reach our to officers investigating the crash:

Officer Kohl at (616) 456-4513 (tkohl@grcity.us)

Officer Ewald at (616) 456-4282 (jewald@grcity.us)

You can also reach out through Silent Observer at 616-774-2345