GRPD launches 'Behind the Badge' podcast

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department has launched a new podcast as part of their efforts to connect with the community they serve.

Hosted by Sgt. Dan Adams, Behind the Badge offers a look into GRPD’s daily operations, employees and what the department has experienced while serving the city, Sergeant Adams describes.

“One thing that we have learned the past few years is that the community wants more contact with their police department, particularly outside enforcement activities,” says Sergeant Adams. “With just about everyone using their smartphones, and podcasts being so popular, this just seemed like a natural evolution to share important information and engage in thoughtful conversation.”

GRPD says it endeavors to produce a new episode on a bi-weekly basis, adding residents can submit suggestions for topics or guests by emailing TrustGRPD@grcity.us.

Listen to Behind the Badge on Anchor or Spotify.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube