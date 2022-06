GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department says juveniles crashed a stolen car in Richmond Park Thursday evening.

GRPD tells FOX 17 officers took the driver into custody after the crash.

Officers say there were other people in the car, but none of them were arrested.

GRPD says no one got hurt in the crash.

The department is still working to figure out where the car was stolen from.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 17 as we work to get more information.

