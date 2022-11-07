Watch Now
GRPD: juvenile in hospital with gunshot wound

Posted at 8:41 PM, Nov 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-06 20:41:44-05

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One person is in the hospital recovering from a gunshot wound, and limited details are available about what happened.

Police say a juvenile male showed up at the hospital around 12:30 am on Sunday morning. He was suffering from a gunshot wound.

At this time, police believe the shooting occurred in the area of Boston Street SE and Kalamazoo Avenue.

However, police also say that details are extremely limited, because the victim refuses to cooperate.

No information is available yet about a suspect, but police say they believe only one person was hurt in the incident.

The juvenile is expected to survive, having sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Police are still investigating the shooting.

