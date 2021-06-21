GRPD investigating two reports of shots fired

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police are investigating two separate cases of shots fired in the city.

The first call came in just before 6 a.m. Monday.

Officers responded to a shots fired call at a home on Prospect Ave. SE.

Police say no one in the home was hit and no rounds went into the come. Police say they have no suspect information to release at this time.

The second call came in around noon for shots fired in the 600 block of Livingston Ave. SE.

Grand Rapids police say no one was hit, but officers are still investigating any damage to homes.

According to GRPD, preliminary investigation shows the shots may have come from a vehicle but officers are still investigating.

