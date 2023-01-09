GRPD investigating string of car break-ins at senior living centers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Four local retirement communities have been the site of vehicle break-ins over the weekend. Police say the break-ins have likely been committed by the same suspects.

The break-ins tend to unfold in the early morning. The latest reported incident happened at 2 pm, while the earliest was reported at 5 am.

On Thursday, Samaritas Senior Living of Grand Rapids on 32nd Street SE reported two break-ins. Both cars had windows smashed. One car had property stolen from it, and the other car was rummaged.

On Friday, Samaritas reported two more incidents. Again, two cars had smashed windows. One was pilfered.

The same day, two more nursing homes made similar reports to the Grand Rapids Police Department.

Spectrum Health Rehab Nursing Center on Kalamazoo Avenue SE told police that an unlocked car had been rummaged, with nothing stolen. Also, a Spectrum Health employee allegedly saw multiple people breaking into her car, who fled as soon as she hit the panic button. Both events were reported on Friday, before 9 am.

Also on Friday, at Beacon Hill Retirement Community on Boston Street SE, a woman reported a suspect vehicle pulling beside her, while she was sitting in her own car. She told police that several people were looking into other car windows and even looked into hers. They fled when they spied her inside her car.

On Saturday, Samaritas made yet another report of a car break-in. Police were told two cars were broken into, with two windows destroyed and unknown items taken.

A third nursing home listed a larceny on Saturday. Raybrook Holland Home on Raybrook Street SE said one car had a windshield smashed, though nothing was stolen.

Police say there may have been other incidents of vehicle break-ins, which may have gone unreported.

However, Capt. Terry Dixon of GRPD says they have "every reason to believe these are the same people."

He says their modus operandi is to drive up, peer into vehicles, and take anything valuable they see.

To keep your car safe, Capt. Dixon urges people to remove valuables from vehicles. He also says it's important to park in a secure location, like a garage, or to park as close to a building or security camera as possible.

The Grand Rapids Police Department is still investigating the break-ins.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Grand Rapids Police Department or Silent Observer. Detectives can be reached at (616) 456-3380 or tips can be sent anonymously through Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345 www.silentobserver.org [link.mediaoutreach.meltwater.com].