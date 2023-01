GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police are investigating an overnight shooting at a bowling alley.

Officers say the shooting happened in the Clique Lanes parking lot on Stocking Avenue NW just after midnight on January 3.

FOX 17

A 24-year-old man was shot twice, once in each leg.

He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

If you know anything about the shooting that could help investigators, call the Grand Rapids Police Department or Silent Observer.

