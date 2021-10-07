GRPD investigating death of 1-month-old baby

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police are investigating the death of a 1-month-old baby on the southeast side of the city.

The Grand Rapids Police Department says it started around 1:40 Thursday morning when they got a call about a child experiencing a medical emergency in the 100 block of Hancock Street SE.

Officers say emergency crews found a family member attempting CPR when they arrived at the scene.

Officials attempted lifesaving measures, but the infant was pronounced dead at the scene.

At this time, it’s not clear what kind of medical emergency the infant suffered or what caused the baby’s death.

Police say the medical examiner will investigate to determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information about the infant’s death should call Grand Rapids police at (616) 456-3380 or anonymously through Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345 or online.