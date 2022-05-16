Watch
GRPD investigating Beltline shooting

Kayla Penokie, FOX 17
Posted at 4:49 PM, May 16, 2022
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Multiple shots were fired this afternoon near the Krispy Kreme and Chick-fil-A restaurants on the corner of East Beltline Avenue and 28th Street.

Reports say that a vehicle was already parked at the area when another vehicle drove by, firing several shots at the occupants of the parked vehicle.

An adult in the parked vehicle was injured, police say. The injuries were not life-threatening.

No other injuries have been reported, although several vehicles were damaged in the shooting.

The Grand Rapids Police Department is still investigating the situation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the GRPD or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

Fox 17 has a crew at the scene. This story will be updated as more information becomes readily available.

