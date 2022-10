GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is investigating a deadly crash that happened on East Beltline Avenue Friday.

GRPD confirmed to FOX 17 that at least one person died in the crash.

Officers say it happened on the Beltline just after 8 p.m. Friday.

This is a developing story.

