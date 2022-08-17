GRPD: Infant found in stolen vehicle, suspect on the loose

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A vehicle was stolen from northeast Grand Rapids this afternoon- with a six-month-old child still in the backseat.

The car was stolen out of the 800 block of Flat Street NE, said police, with the baby in a car seat inside.

The Grand Rapids Police Department responded at about 3:20 pm, launching a large-scale search for the car and calling in help from the Kent County Sheriff's Office's drone team.

After 30 minutes of searching, the car was located in the 700 block of Crescent Street NE.

The baby was safe inside, still strapped in the carseat. Police say the baby seems to be unharmed.

However, police are still on the lookout for a suspect, conducting an active search in the Highland Park area.

GRPD says they are searching for a person they describe as a male, 20-30 years old. He was last seen wearing a pink or red shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Grand Rapids Police Department at (616) 456-3380 or Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345 or via www.silentobserver.org

This is a developing story. FOX 17 has a crew en route and will update here when information becomes readily available.

