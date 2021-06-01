GRPD IDs suspect in last week's assault on officer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police identified on Tuesday the suspect involved in an assault on an officer last week.

Danny Demetrius Hairston of Lansing is currently at the Kent County Correctional Facility, according to a news release.

He faces multiple felony charges related to the assault from May 26, including attempting to disarm the firearm of a peace officer, assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer and causing injury, larceny in a building, disarming a non-firearm of a peace officer and attempting to disarm a non-firearm of a police officer.

Hairston, 25, remains in custody.

The officer sustained four broken ribs when he was assaulted.

“While I never wish a community member to put themselves in harm’s way, I am thankful to the Verizon employee who stepped in to help my officer,” GRPD Chief Eric Payne said.

READ MORE: Grand Rapids officer assaulted, injured while responding to larceny report