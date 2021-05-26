Grand Rapids officer assaulted, injured while responding to larceny report

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police are following up after an officer was injured in an assault this morning, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department.

We’re told officers responded to reports of a larceny at a business on Michigan Street when one officer attempted to arrest the suspect. That was when the suspect assaulted the officer with the officer’s own baton, dealing moderate injuries, GRPD tells us.

Sgt. Dan Adams says the suspect was later subdued by a second officer with some help from one of the business’s employees.

“This was a completely unprovoked and egregious assault on one of my officers,” says Chief Eric Payne. “The officer responded to a call for service from the community and was met with violence, and that is unacceptable.”

Authorities say the suspect was taken to the Kent County Correctional Facility after the incident, adding the injured officer was brought to a local hospital for treatment.

