Grand Rapids police officers investigate suspicious death

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department said Friday that officers are investigating a suspicious death that happened on the southeast side of the city.

Officers responded to the 4100 block of Oak Park Drive SE around 7:20 Friday morning.

When they got there, they found a man who was confirmed to be dead at the scene.

GRPD has not released the man’s name.

Now, investigators are waiting for autopsy results from the Kent County Medical Examiner to figure out the cause and manner of death.

If you have any information about this suspicious death, call GRPD detectives at 616-456-3380 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

