GRPD identified victim, suspect of Oakhill St. deadly stabbing

Grand Rapids Deadly Stabbing.jpg
Grand Rapids Deadly Stabbing.jpg
Posted at 4:30 PM, Oct 28, 2023
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department identified both the victim and suspect of a deadly stabbing that happened earlier this week.

The stabbing happened on Oakhill Street SE Thursday evening.

That night, police said they were interviewing a man who they believed was a person of interest.

GRPD said Saturday that the suspect, 67-year-old Robert Marion of Grand Rapids, had been arrested.

They also identified the victim as 58-year-old Esther Claxton of Grand Rapids.

The Kent County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled Claxton’s death as a homicide.

Marion was arraigned Saturday morning after the Kent County Prosecutor’s Office said it planned to charge him with open murder.

The victim and suspect had a longstanding domestic relationship, according to GRPD.

Investigators believe the stabbing stemmed from an argument.

It’s not clear yet when Marion will be back in court.

