GRPD, Hyundai to offer free security upgrades to owners next week

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) and Hyundai Motor America plan to offer free software upgrades to Hyundai owners amid an increase in vehicle thefts.

The “anti-theft solution service center” is scheduled to be held at 555 Monroe Ave. this Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, according to GRPD. It will take place 12–6 p.m. on Sunday and 8 a.m.–6 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday.

We’re told Hyundai owners will be outfitted with the most recent security update designed to curb thefts. No appointment or registration is required, and software upgrades are expected to take less than 30 minutes to complete.

Police say Hyundai will provide free steering wheel locks at the event.

