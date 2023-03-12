GRPD, GRFD battle it out on the ice for 2nd annual charity hockey game

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids police and fire departments traded in their uniforms and badges for jerseys and hockey sticks Saturday, all for a good cause.

GRPD and GRFD faced off on the ice for the second year in a row, at Van Andel Arena.

“Last year was so close, I'm not gonna pick either side. I am Switzerland,” said Bre’ona Raymo, Griffins Group Event Manager.

The charity hockey event is all fun and games, for the most part.

“They're pretty competitive about it,” Raymo added. “I think the police are out for blood because they lost last year by a point, so we'll see how it goes,”

But more than that, it's a way to strengthen community relations. We’re told more than a thousand people came out to support on Saturday.

“You have so many families here from the Grand Rapids area. You have families from outside the area. They have come to watch the game, and it's just a little extra bonus for them and just gives them the opportunity to get to know officers,” Jenny Rood, GRPD officer and recruiter, told FOX 17.

This year, the departments partnered with the First Responders Children's Foundation, which donated toys for the kids who came out to watch the game.

“Everyone coming in gets free toys. They're welcome to take as much or as little as they would like,” Rood added.

Although officers and firefighters were battling it out on the ice, the real goal was to break barriers.

“I think, overall, we're just very thankful for the opportunity. We'll continue to engage in the community and be able to kind of break that barrier that some people feel between police, fire and the community,” said Rood.

As for the winner of Saturday’s game, the Grand Rapids Police Department made a comeback! GRPD beat the fire department 8-1.

A portion of each ticket purchased from the event will benefit the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

