GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police are diverting traffic after a gas leak was reported on Breton Road in Grand Rapids.

Grand Rapids police say the gas leak is in the 1800 block of Breton SE. If you have to drive in the area, police say to use Breton and Elliott to go around the incident area.

Police are asking people to avoid the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new details are confirmed.