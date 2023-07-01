GRPD: Driver crashes after being shot on city's southeast side

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One person was hospitalized after she was shot while driving on the southeast side of Grand Rapids, according to the police department.

Officers say it happened just before 4 p.m. Saturday near Madison Ave. SE and Adams St. SE.

The Grand Rapids Police Department tells FOX 17 a woman was driving through the area when someone in another vehicle shot her.

She then crashed as a result of being shot.

The victim was taken to the hospital with what GRPD believes to be nonlife-threatening injuries.

Right now, there is no information available about a suspect vehicle or the potential shooter(s).

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 17 as we work to learn more.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube