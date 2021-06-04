GRPD concerned about increase in 'reckless motorcycle groups'

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A growing trend of reckless motorcyclists riding in large groups has Grand Rapids police concerned.

Grand Rapids police say they have received a number of complaints from the community about large groups of motorcyclists riding through the city, conducting dangerous stunts, disobeying traffic control and causing damage.

According to GRPD, some of the packs included more than 100 motorcyclists.

“It’s more than a public nuisance,” stated Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Payne. “It’s a public threat and it could easily lead to a fatal crash or other dangerous situation.”

Chief Payne says the department has tried to address the situation with the resources available to them while agency command explores alternate strategies and tactics.

The department says the large groups of riders often ignore traffic safety regulations.

“The goal is to not have anyone get hurt, and the type of behavior we’re seeing could easily result in that,” Chief Payne said. “We will certainly use all of our technologies and investigative tools available to address this public safety issue.”

GRPD is encouraging organizers of large gatherings to work with the Office of Special Events to obtain proper permits and ensure a safe event.

The department is asking anyone who observes dangerous driving practices that could result in injury to call 911 immediately. If you experience any property damage or other crime related to large groups of motorcyclists, GRPD says to call its non-emergency number at (616) 456-3400 to file a report.

