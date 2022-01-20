GRPD chief candidate: Man shot and killed in 1997 was unarmed

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The man shot and killed by a Grand Rapids police chief candidate was not armed at the time of the incident.

During an interview with FOX17 on Thursday, Jutiki Jackson confirmed the man, James Rey Geurrero, did not have a weapon.

It was previously unclear if Geurrero was armed at the time.

According to a Chicago Tribune article from 1997, when the shooting happened, Jackson stopped Guerrero during a traffic stop.

Reports said Guerrero ran from the car and a struggle between the two ensued when the gun was discharged.

At a community forum on Wednesday, Jackson said he had reason at the time to believe Geurrero was armed because he kept reaching for his waistband.

This is a developing story. FOX17 will have more tonight at 10 and 11 p.m.

