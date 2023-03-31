GRPD celebrates positive impacts of mental health co-response team

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police in Grand Rapids provided an update on its mental health co-response program since its inception in July 2022.

The program matches officers with Network 180 doctors to equip Grand Rapids police with the tools they need to reach desirable outcomes when helping people in distress.

The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) says its mental health co-response team responded to or helped with almost 1,000 calls since the initiative was established.

We’re told 200 people were kept out of prison, ambulances and emergency rooms as a result of the program’s direct approach in getting individuals the help they need.

“These diversions don’t just benefit the individual,” the department writes. “It benefits the whole community by reducing demand on critical services, freeing up officers for patrol and 911 response, and saving thousands of dollars.”

GRPD highlights Officer Paul Smith’s commitment to the community he serves by noting he is about to earn a master’s degree in social work.

Police say Krissy Lung, a social worker, has almost 20 years of experience in a clinical setting.

A second co-response team was formed in January to expand the program’s services and hours of operation, according to GRPD.

READ MORE: GRPD officer, social worker share successes of pilot program

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube