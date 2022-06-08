GRPD: Body of man found in SE Grand Rapids identified, died of homicide

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The identity of a body found in southeast Grand Rapids Tuesday has been identified.

Police say the body was found near Horton Avenue and Alger Street.

The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) says 69-year-old Richard John Jekel died as a result of homicide, citing an autopsy conducted by the Kent County Medical Examiner.

GRPD says they have a person of interest in custody.

Those with information regarding the investigation are encouraged to call 616-456-3380 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

