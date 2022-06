GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) is investigation a dead body that was found Monday evening.

We’re told the body, belonging to an adult man, was found near Horton Avenue and Alger Street.

GRPD adds they have placed a person of interest in custody.

Those with information regarding the investigation are encouraged to call 616-456-3380 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

