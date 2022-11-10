GRPD: At least one victim in shooting, police on scene

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Grand Rapids police are right now on the scene of a shooting in the southeast side of the city.

Police say there was a shooting in the 100 block of Elm Street on Thursday night.

FOX 17 saw at least a half-dozen police cruisers on the scene.

Witnesses are saying they heard a dozen gunshots, at least, and that two cars were shot at.

Details are limited at this time, but police told FOX 17 they have heard of at least one victim.

This is a developing story. FOX 17 has a crew en route and will update when information is readily available.

