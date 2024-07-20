Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsGrand Rapids

Actions

GRPD: 9-year-old dies after going missing in river at Riverside Park

GRPD cruiser 03312024
Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
FOX 17
GRPD cruiser 03312024
Posted at 7:31 PM, Jul 20, 2024

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A child was found dead in a river Saturday afternoon.

The 9-year-old had been missing and was believed to be in the river at Riverside Park, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD).

We’re told first responders arrived in minutes after the call was made. They found the child shortly after and city personnel tried to resuscitate them.

The child was then taken to the hospital where they were pronounced dead, according to GRPD.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book