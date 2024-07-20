GRPD: 9-year-old dies after going missing in river at Riverside Park

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A child was found dead in a river Saturday afternoon.

The 9-year-old had been missing and was believed to be in the river at Riverside Park, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD).

We’re told first responders arrived in minutes after the call was made. They found the child shortly after and city personnel tried to resuscitate them.

The child was then taken to the hospital where they were pronounced dead, according to GRPD.

