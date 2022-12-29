GRPD: 6 businesses targeted in overnight burglaries

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police are investigating a series of burglaries in Grand Rapids early Thursday morning.

The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) says five businesses were targeted between 2:45 a.m. and 4 a.m., with the sixth targeted at an unknown time.

Half of the break-in attempts were successful, according to police.

We’re told three suspects were involved and break-ins were attempted with the use of a large rock.

GRPD says the thieves mainly went after e-cigarettes, vaping cartridges and other tobacco products. Money was reportedly stolen from at least one of the businesses.

Police describe the suspects as men, all wearing black jackets. We’re told one wore a black ski mask, orange face covering, black pants and white shoes; one wore a blue face covering, dark pants and black shoes; and the third wore a black baseball hat, black shoes, gloves and a pair of blue jeans.

At least one suspect vehicle is described as a 2012 Toyota 4Runner reported stolen out of Wyoming that same night.

GRPD says the following businesses were targeted:

Alger Quick Stop (2365 Eastern Ave SE; burglary)

(2365 Eastern Ave SE; burglary) BP Gas station (3110 Plainfield Ave NE; burglary)

(3110 Plainfield Ave NE; burglary) Speedway (3210 Plainfield Ave NE; attempted)

(3210 Plainfield Ave NE; attempted) Mobile Station (1760 Alpine Ave NW; burglary)

(1760 Alpine Ave NW; burglary) 3Fifteen Cannabis (3423 Plainfield Ave NE; attempted)

(3423 Plainfield Ave NE; attempted) North End Beer & Liquor (1585 Plainfield Ave NE; attempted)

Businesses are encouraged to make sure the building is well lit in and around the building, install working alarm systems, use high-quality surveillance video, and apply security film to doors and windows. Schedule a security assessment with GRPD by calling 616-456-3363 or email Julie Niemchick at jniemchick@grcity.us.

Those with knowledge of the break-ins are urged to connect with police by calling 616-456-3380. Anonymous tips may be submitted to Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

