GRPD: 4 hurt in 4 different shootings early New Year's Day

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Four people were hurt after gunfire broke out in four different spots around Grand Rapids early on New Year's Day.

Police say four different shootings happened in the early morning hours, in addition to a fifth shooting that left a man dead.

The first shooting death of 2023 unfolded shortly after midnight, near Blaine Avenue and Boston Street in the southeast side of the city. Police say one man died.

However, after that first shooting, four more were reported in different parts of Grand Rapids.

Just before 2 am, officers hurried to the scene of a car accident near S. Division and Rose Street SW. The driver said he was driving southbound, and he crashed after he heard shots and his window broke. Two passengers said they were shot and left the scene before police arrived, though police say they later showed up at the hospital. One had minor injuries sustained in the crash, but police confirm the other was treated for a minor graze wound.

Soon after, at 2 am, a man arrived at the hospital with gunshot wounds. He had only minor injuries. However, police say he did not say anything about the shooting, besides that he was injured near Neland Avenue SE and Thomas Street SE.

Later, at 3:20 am, a second man came to the hospital. He suffered from multiple gunshot wounds. Police say he's expected to survive, but he would not reveal any information about what happened.

Police say there is not yet any information about suspects for any of the three above shootings.

Still later, around 3:30 am, a woman was shot after she and another women got into a fight near Weston Street and South Division Avenue. Police say one woman was armed with a handgun, which was triggered during the fight. The other woman was shot in the face. She is expected to survive. Police say the suspect was arrested.

Call Grand Rapids Police at 616-456-3380 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345 if you know anything about any of these incidents.

