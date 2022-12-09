GRPD: 3 in custody, narcotics seized in drug trafficking investigation

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Three people are in custody following a drug bust in Grand Rapids on Thursday.

The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) says its officers, aided by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), arrested three suspects while investigating drug sales in the city.

We’re told the alleged drug traffickers were delivering narcotics from outside the state of Michigan.

More than 17 pounds of cocaine, 2 pounds of fentanyl, an undisclosed amount of crack cocaine, and several firearms were confiscated, according to GRPD.

“This is the direct result of excellent investigative work by GRPD officers and our federal partners,” says Chief Eric Winstrom. “Getting these drugs off the street and disrupting the supply chain that brings drugs into our community is a significant win in making our community safer.”

The suspects are currently lodged at the Kent County Correctional Facility pending formal arraignment, police say.

Those battling addiction are encouraged to call 211 for resources or 800-622-HELP to connect with the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.

