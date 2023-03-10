GRPD: 18-year-old shot, no suspect information

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is investigating a shooting that hospitalized a teenager Thursday.

GRPD tells FOX 17 an 18-year-old man showed up to the hospital Thursday evening with a gunshot wound.

Officers say the shooting happened near the 1800 block of Rosemont Avenue.

At this time, police do not have any suspect information and have not made any arrests.

GRPD says the victim was shot once in the leg and his injuries are not life threatening.

** This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 17 as we work to get more information. **

